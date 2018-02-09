Gig Guide - Feb 9-15

FRIDAY
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Jam with DNA
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Open Mic Night, 8.30pm
The Woolpack, King’s Lynn 01553 766404 Karaoke
SATURDAY
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 The Sean Webster Band, 8pm
Conservative Club, London Road, King’s Lynn 01553 773230 Roger Williams, 8pm
Deer’s Leap, King’s Lynn 01553 671919 Karaoke
Downham Market Club 01366 382246 Battle of the Bands heat 2
The Eagle, King’s Lynn. Live Music With Jessie’s Ghost, 9.30pm
Soul Cafe and Restaurant, King’s Lynn 07795 417734 Soul Night with DJ Zola, 9pm
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Ignaeous, 9pm
Tyneside Club, Sheringham 01263 822570 Stone Pony, 8.45pm
United Servives Club, Hunstanton 01485 535348 Gemini, 8.30pm
SUNDAY
Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 Folk In The Bar, 3pm
Dr Thirsty’s, King’s Lynn, 01553 774445 Battle of the Bands Heat 3, 3.30pm
Gaywood Conservative Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772055 After House Blues Band, 3pm
Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 811552 Country Jam Session, 1pm
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Karaoke, 7pm
Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke
Wildfowler Pub, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 One Last Chance, 5pm
United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke
TUESDAY
Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 721353 Ed Reed Trio with guest George King, 7.30pm
The Bell, Hempton 01328 864 579 Open Folk Night, 8pm
Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Blues Situation
THURSDAY
The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night
Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke
Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948 The Wolf Folk Club, 8pm