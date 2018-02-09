Gig Guide - Feb 9-15

0
Have your say

FRIDAY

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Jam with DNA

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Open Mic Night, 8.30pm

The Woolpack, King’s Lynn 01553 766404 Karaoke

SATURDAY

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 The Sean Webster Band, 8pm

Conservative Club, London Road, King’s Lynn 01553 773230 Roger Williams, 8pm

Deer’s Leap, King’s Lynn 01553 671919 Karaoke

Downham Market Club 01366 382246 Battle of the Bands heat 2

The Eagle, King’s Lynn. Live Music With Jessie’s Ghost, 9.30pm

Soul Cafe and Restaurant, King’s Lynn 07795 417734 Soul Night with DJ Zola, 9pm

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Ignaeous, 9pm

Tyneside Club, Sheringham 01263 822570 Stone Pony, 8.45pm

United Servives Club, Hunstanton 01485 535348 Gemini, 8.30pm

SUNDAY

Blakeney Harbour Room 01263 741666 Folk In The Bar, 3pm

Dr Thirsty’s, King’s Lynn, 01553 774445 Battle of the Bands Heat 3, 3.30pm

Gaywood Conservative Club, King’s Lynn 01553 772055 After House Blues Band, 3pm

Runcton Holme Social Club 01553 811552 Country Jam Session, 1pm

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904 Karaoke, 7pm

Waterside, Hunstanton 01485 535810 Bandeoke

Wildfowler Pub, Terrington St Clement 01553 829107 One Last Chance, 5pm

United Services Club, Hunstanton 01485 533360, 8pm Karaoke

TUESDAY

Swaffham Conservative Club 01760 721353 Ed Reed Trio with guest George King, 7.30pm

The Bell, Hempton 01328 864 579 Open Folk Night, 8pm

Fox and Hounds, Heacham 01485 570345 Blues Situation

THURSDAY

The Swan, Downham Market 01366 858904, 8pm Open mic night

Woolpack, King’s Lynn 07917 698735, 8pm Karaoke

Wolferton Social Club 01485 600948 The Wolf Folk Club, 8pm