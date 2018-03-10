Gin and beer festival is back with a bang in Fakenham

Fakenham is getting ready to roll out the barrels and crack open the bottles for its seventh gin and beer festival this month.

It will take place at the town’s community centre from 7pm to 11pm on Friday, 23 and from 11am to 11pm on Saturday, March 24.

The organisers promise 20 real ales on tap, a craft lager, selection of ciders and the Shuck Cocktail Bar, with the Crisp Malting Group, from Great Rybugh, as the main sponsors.

A spokesman for the event said: “We are currently selecting some great beers for the festival, thanks to Lee Bryer for helping with this, and we have a good selection of music to suit all tastes.”

Live music on the Friday evening will be provided by The Rhythm Travellers.

Playing an eclectic mix of old time blues and swing music, country, folk, rhythm and blues, husband and wife duo Julie and Bob Bones aka The Baroness and The Bear, team up with fellow Rhythm Travellers to present a diverse mix of music that is easy on the ears, uplifting and will get your feet tapping.

And bringing a bit of local flair to the event, Burnham Thorpe’s own Nelson’s Shantymen will bring their usually diverse line-up to the stage as they keep the traditional sea-shanty alive.

Saturday’s music will be from Fakenham Ukes, Joe and Mary, Anto Morra, Wolfswood, Picaroon and finally Headway providing a high-energy finish to the evening from 9pm onwards.

Admission is free, and a £12 starter kit gives festival goers a souvenir glass and enough tokens for three pints or six half-pints of beer or cider.

Funds raised during the festival will go towards the Community Centre.

More details are available online at www.fakenhambeerfest.co.uk

Other supporters include W J Aldiss, AOT Engineering, Bruce Towers & Sons Ltd, CP Smith Stoves, Drifters Fish ‘n’ Chips, Fakenham Racecourse, Fakenham Sun & Newprint and Design, Fakenham Sports Centre Association, Hempton Bell, Lawnwise & Leisure and Mary Mary Glass.