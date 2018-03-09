Gin festival gives King’s Lynn a unique taste

Hot on the heels of the inaugural King’s Lynn Cocktail Week, St Nicholas’ Chapel is set to host a truly unique gin experience this weekend.

The King’s Lynn Gin Festival 2018 is the perfect opportunity to discover one of the nation’s favourite tipples, whether you are just trying for the first time or a seasoned veteran.

Organised by King’s Lynn and District Round Table 54, the sold-out event is raising money for local charities and causes, and will take place on both Friday and Saturday night.

The evening sessions are running from 7.30pm to 10.30pm on both nights, and will only be open to over 18’s (ID to be shown on entry).

Throughout the event there will be live music and entertainment, an opportunity to meet artisan gin distillers, nibbles and lots of time to chat with other gin lovers.

Those with tickets will be handed their own Gin Festival Glass and a brochure detailing the gins at the festival on arrival.

The event’s bars will operate on a token system and do not take cash, so those attending will need tokens to get your drinks.

Tokens are £5 each with one token paying for a double measure of gin, garnish and a Fever-Tree mixer.

Tickets for the event will not be available on the door and are now sold out.

For more information about the King’s Lynn Gin Festival, visit www.visit churches.org.uk/what-s-on/king-s-lynn-gin-festival