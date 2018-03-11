Grand finale for the coffee concerts in King’s Lynn

A prize-winning brass quartet will present the final coffee concert in King’s Lynn Festival’s autumn/winter season at Lynn Town Hall next Friday at 11am.

A4 Brass Quartet have a special blend of instruments - cornet, tenor horn, baritone and euphonium – which create a distinctive sound and stands out from the usual brass quartet.

The musicians are based at the Royal Northern College of Music and include principal players in some of the UK’s leading brass bands including Grimethorpe.

Their programme includes Percy Grainger’s Shepherd’s Hey, Christian Overhead’s Five Miniatures, and “part songs” for Brass Quartet by Bramwell Tovey.

While in West Norfolk the quartet will spend at day at Springwood School working with primary and secondary school students.

Coffee will be served from 10.30am. For tickets contact the box office on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk