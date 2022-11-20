Cards on the table straight away. I love Indian food, it's my go-to take-away and somewhere I always favour on a night out.

The only times I've been disappointed have been when I've made the wrong menu choice – I've discovered a biryani is not to my liking – or when the venue has been a bit drab and unloved.

Having driven and walked past King's Lynn Tandoori at the Gaywood clock end of Wootton Road several times recently, I certainly knew it looked great. And, after perusing the online menu for an inordinate amount of time, my wife and I both had a fair idea of what we would be ordering.

The popadom and pickles

We booked in at 6.30pm on a Thursday and the place was already quite busy, mainly with groups of friends. By the time we left two hours later, the restaurant was positively buzzing.

We were greeted by two polite staff members and seen to a table for two, where the first thing we noticed was the wonderful black and white photos of Lynn, including one mural filling a whole wall.

Although the staff were rushed off their feet, we were soon asked what drinks we wanted, and I was delighted to see my two Indian lager favourites – Cobra and Kingfisher – on the menu. I went for a 660ml bottle of the latter at a reasonable £4.75 and Josi chose the 250ml house dry white wine for £5.95. She said it was crisp and light.

Mixed kebab starter

We also asked for a jug of tap water, and there was a super range of other alcohol and soft drinks available too.

We always go for a popadom each with a shared chutney tray to start things off. The variety of these can differ from restaurant to restaurant but we were given the one we've had (and enjoyed) most often over the years – spicy lime pickle, mango chutney and chopped salad.

We nearly always have mixed kebab for starters if available, and that's what I chose this time. Josi veered only slightly off her usual course by picking sheek kebab. Both were so tasty, served with a crunchy and fresh salad, a slice of lemon to drizzle over it, along with a thick and vibrant mint sauce. My starter was £5.95 and Josi's £4.75.

There were a total of 23 starters, ranging in price from £4.25 to £7.95, so plenty of choice for everyone.

My chicken naga karai

After both our appetizers and our starters, we were given plenty of time before the next dish came – I hate the feeling of being rushed on a night out so this was a bonus too.

For my main I chose a chicken Naga Karai (£10.50) and Josi went for Chicken Madras (£7.25). We both chose a dish of pilau rice. The waiter asked me if I'd had the hot naga dish before, so I knew it was going to be a spicy one!

Josi was delighted with her madras and said it was absolutely bursting with flavour. My naga was pretty special too. I knew it would be hot, but oh, the flavour. The meat was so tender, the onions and peppers a perfect complement and the rich massala spice and nagga chillies burst through to create a real taste sensation.

The Chicken Madras

The choice of mains was massive too, with a variety of tandoori, korahi, balti, fish and biryani dishes. There were around 16 vegetarian dishes too, most of which doubled as a starter or main, and many of which would suit a vegan diet.

As I mentioned earlier, my love for South Asian food led me to expect an enjoyable experience at King's Lynn Tandoori. But I didn't expect it to be this good.

Amazing food, great service, lovely decor and a wonderful atmosphere. Another delight was the bill - the whole shebang came to £49. I'll definitely be back and I imagine that applies to most who go here.

My pilau rice

Rating (out of 5)

Food: We both agreed this was the tastiest Indian food we've eaten. *****

Drink: Great selection, with our personal favourites included. ****

Decor: Open and spacious with some wonderful art. ****

Staff: Friendly and attentive on a very busy evening. ****

Price: Three courses and two drinks each for £49. Amazing. *****