GroundWork Gallery in King’s Lynn closing up for its winter break

The GroundWork Gallery in Purfleet Street, Lynn, will close for the winter after next Thursday, when its current Fire and Ice exhibition closes.

The gallery will go out with a bang though as it opens for late-night shopping and a gallery closing party.

There will be a last chance for a 10 per cent discount on selected art and jewellery.

GroundWork, ran by Veronica Sekules, shows the work of contemporary artists who care about how we see the world.

With exhibitions and creative programmes it explores how art can enable us to respond to the changing environment and imagine how we can shape its future.

The gallery will be closed until March 9, when it reopens with and exhibition called Trash/Art, featuring works by Jan Eric Visser.

He works with retrieved or found items and transforms them into art – or as he describes it turns “everyday inorganic garbage items into autonomous works of art”.