Guided walk on Victorian Mayors

Town historian Paul Richards will lead a walk around Hardwick Road cemetery on Sunday, May 13, concentrating on the subject of Lynn’s Victorian Mayors.

Hardwick is one of England’s best preserved Victorian cemeteries and a treasury of local social and cultural heritage.

It was the creation of the Lynn Corporation in the 1850s when the ancient churchyards of the town centre were being closed for lack of space – Lynn’s population had doubled to 20,000 between 1800 and 1850. Work on erecting the buildings began in November 1855.

It was consecrated on May 26, 1856 by the retired Bishop of Madras. It offers a unique insight into Victorian Lynn and has retained its original layout and trees, though the two chapels were demolished in 1972.

The north side is older and the lodge by the entrance has survived as a private house. To access the south side involves crossing Hardwick Road.

The HRC Friends group was formed in 2006 to work with West Norfolk Council in the enhancement of the cemetery as a community asset.

Guided walks through the cemetery take place on some Sundays during the summer. The Friends have secured Heritage Lottery Funds to restore important monuments. HRC became the sole burial place for all those who died in Lynn between 1856 and 1939.

A current project by the Friends (Ian Hall) has been to highlight Lynn Mayors buried at HRC in the 19th century. The first booklet was published in 2017 and is on sale at True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Some Mayors were corn, wool and timber merchants living in large houses in Lynn’s riverside streets but three others receive attention here. In 1872 Alfred Jermyn founded the department store in High Street which became Debenhams in 1943. His grave is on the southern side of HRC. Frederick Savage was Lynn’s first great industrialist who built an engineering works beside the new Alexandra Dock in 1872. His monument is the grandest on the south side of the cemetery.

On the northern side is John Thew who started the newspaper in 1841 which became the Lynn News. His son, John Dyker Thew, turned it into an influential weekly paper. He was Mayor in 1871, 1876, and 1885.

John Thew (1799-1856) is buried with his wife Frances (1800-1900). John Dyker Thew (1825-91) is also buried with his wife Jane (1829-1900) on the northern side. He fathered 10 children and left £18,126 in his will.

The family lived in several houses around town. The Lynn Advertiser combined with the Lynn News in 1944.

Guided walks through HRC by the Friends are on Sunday, May 13 and Saturday, June 2, both starting at 2pm. Please meet near the Lodge adjacent to the entrance to the north side of the cemetery. Cost is £4 a head to help restoration work. The annual open day 2018 at HRC is on Saturday, July 14 when the Friends will lead free short walks.