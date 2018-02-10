Half-term fun at Lynn Museum

Celebrating 95 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun, Lynn Museum is hosting a feast of Egyptian fun during half-term.

Museum learning assistant Bethany Kierman said: “The discovery of Tutankhamun all those years ago was such an amazing event. The objects found within the tomb gave an insight into Egyptian life never seen before. We must celebrate!”

From tomorrow, visitors will be able to take part in the ‘Spot the Scarab’ trail. Scarab beetles have been hidden all around the museum for visitors to spot – find them all to win a small prize. The trail will be running until February 17.

The fun continues on Thursday, with a family fun day, with various Egyptian themed activities suitable for the whole family. The event will run from 10am-1pm with storytelling, object handling and crafts.

Admission to the museum between October to March is free, with no extra charge for these events.