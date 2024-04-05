In his weekly That’s Entertainment column, Andy Tyler takes a look at the local arts scene.

Hopefully we’ve all enjoyed some free time over the Easter holidays, and those still on a break are being well entertained. The good news is there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming months both in West Norfolk and beyond, so do keep watching this space!

I can start the column with exciting news this week. The King’s Lynn Hanse Club is soon to be re-launched and those interested in Lynn’s membership of The New Hanse, or who have already been members of the Lynn Club are invited to an interest meeting at The Hanse House on the evening of April 25 at 6pm to 7:30pm. A glass of wine is on the agenda, and proposals for future club activities; a short film will also be shown.

King’s Lynn Library

For further details and to RSVP, do contact Paul Richards at: p.richlynn@btinternet.com

Charles Dicken’s famous novel set in the times of The French Revolution, ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ is the current choice of the book club that meets at The Stuart House Hotel, Goodwin’s Road, Lynn. The next meeting where you can spend ‘the best of times’ is to be held at 5pm on Wednesday, May 22. Do come along, discuss Dicken’s book and enjoy refreshments and good company!

Still on literary matters I notice two ‘author visits’ coming our way soon. At King’s Lynn Library on Saturday, April 27, between 2 and 3:30pm, author Ellee Seymour is launching the release of The Royal Station Master’s Daughters in Love, the final book in the trilogy. Tickets cost £5, refreshments available. To book speak to staff or go on-line.

The second ‘author visit’ is at Dersingham Library and will be given by popular bestselling author, Rachel Hore. Rachel will talk about about her books, including her new novel, ‘The Hidden Years’. Booking is essential, tickets cost £5, and the date for your diary is Tuesday, May 7, start time 11am.

At Lynn Library details are always available on What’s On, and from their leaflet I can see a wide variety of activities coming up. The library is also looking for volunteers to help support a Sci-FI and Fantasy book group and help set up a chess club. For more information on these and the many other library activities speak to staff on: 01553 772568.

A reminder of The Guildhall Singers concert at All Saints Church, Hillington Square, on the afternoon of Sunday, April 7, starting at 4pm. A lovely programme includes songs in celebration of Shakespeare by Britten, Vaughan Williams, Chilcott, Stanford and many others. Tickets are £12, available on the door or contact Clare on: 01366 328668.

My film choice this week is one again for the youngsters to enjoy: Kung Fu Panda 4.

Playing locally, it’s just showing conveniently during the holidays!

For Opera and Ballet fans I notice Swan Lake is being streamed from The Royal Opera House on April 24, Carmen on May 1 and another Ballet, The Winters Tale on May 22.

There are encore screenings at selected cinemas. Visit: Roh.org.uk/cinema

A Jurassic Weekend sounds great fun for families. All things Jurassic are taking place between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday April 14. It’s all free, no need to book, at Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter.

If you want to learn more about the Arts, why not join The Art’s Society of North West Norfolk? A fascinating talk is to be given this coming Monday on Michelangelo, a troubled genius, starting 2:00pm at Sedgeford Village Hall. A first visit is a modest £5.

Other activities are organised, so to find out more visit: www.theartssocietynwnorfolk.org.uk

Lastly, don’t forget there’s always something for everyone to enjoy at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange and Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre. At The Corn Exchange an Easter Panto is presented this coming Monday, performances are at 2 and 6pm, and at Hunstanton’s Princess Theatre there’s a new tribute show, BEEGEES + ABBA in Concert EXPERIENCE next Saturday, April 13. What’s not to like!