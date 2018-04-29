Hanse Festival set to kick off in King’s Lynn this May

Musicians from Hanse countries are set to launch next month’s Hanse Festival with a special concert at All Saints Church.

The Hanse Band – a flute, oboe, cello and harpsichord quartet – will perform early music on period instruments to launch the Hanse Festival in advance of a busy day of events and attractions in the town centre on Sunday, May 20.

The following day, King’s Staithe Square will be the hub for music. Fun activities for children will take place at Lynn’s Town Hall and through the town. With a parade of flags, regatta, and Hanseatic Treasure Trail, there is something for everyone.

The packed programme has been organised to celebrate International Hanse Day and King’s Lynn’s membership of the new Hanse.

Organised by the King’s Lynn Festival, tickets are available from the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk