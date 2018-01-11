Heacham set to enjoy Snow White & the 7 Super Heroes

The Pocahontas Players of Heacham are performing Snow White and the Seven Super Heroes from Thursday.

The show has been written by Jim Race , directed by Peter Everingham , costumes by Jan Curtis , props and special effects Dave Curtis .

This production has a wide age range of players taking part , from as young as 14 to as old as (well, that would be telling ) .

The story follows the traditional telling of Snow White , played by Naomi Rix , who falls foul of her stepmother The Queen , (Laura Thomas.

However, is there an unlikely hero amongst the Seven Dwarves , who live in the Deep Dark Haunted Wood .

Dopey played by Becca Whybrow believes in Super Heroes, an idea not followed by dwarf leader Grumpy , (Joshy Chilvers) .

If you wish to see who can save the day, then you will need a ticket from either Jan Curtis on 01485 570402 or Jim Race on 01485 571267.

Tickets are £10 in the raised seating (£9 under 12) or £9 in the stalls (£8 under-12s).

Saturday’s evening performance raised seats have already sold out but the stalls still has seating left to be purchased .

The show on Thursday starts at 7.30pm and further performances are held on Friday 19th at 7.30pm , Saturday 20th at 2pm and 7.30pm at the Public Hall , in Station Road , Heacham .

The Pocahontas Players have been entertaining the folk of Heacham and surrounds since 1995. In all that time, only a couple of scripts have been brought in – the company prides itself on writing its own scripts.