Heacham set to enjoy Snow White & the 7 Super Heroes

Heacham Pocahontas Players Production of Snow White and The Seven Super Heroes. Pictured FLtoR Naomi Rix (Snow White) Laura Thomas (The Wicked Queen)
The Pocahontas Players of Heacham are performing Snow White and the Seven Super Heroes from Thursday.

The show has been written by Jim Race , directed by Peter Everingham , costumes by Jan Curtis , props and special effects Dave Curtis .

This production has a wide age range of players taking part , from as young as 14 to as old as (well, that would be telling ) .

The story follows the traditional telling of Snow White , played by Naomi Rix , who falls foul of her stepmother The Queen , (Laura Thomas.

However, is there an unlikely hero amongst the Seven Dwarves , who live in the Deep Dark Haunted Wood .

Dopey played by Becca Whybrow believes in Super Heroes, an idea not followed by dwarf leader Grumpy , (Joshy Chilvers) .

If you wish to see who can save the day, then you will need a ticket from either Jan Curtis on 01485 570402 or Jim Race on 01485 571267.

Tickets are £10 in the raised seating (£9 under 12) or £9 in the stalls (£8 under-12s).

Saturday’s evening performance raised seats have already sold out but the stalls still has seating left to be purchased .

The show on Thursday starts at 7.30pm and further performances are held on Friday 19th at 7.30pm , Saturday 20th at 2pm and 7.30pm at the Public Hall , in Station Road , Heacham .

The Pocahontas Players have been entertaining the folk of Heacham and surrounds since 1995. In all that time, only a couple of scripts have been brought in – the company prides itself on writing its own scripts.