With Christmas Day just around the corner, several towns are lighting up their streets for the occasion - with lots of fun promised for the whole family.

So, why not get in the festive spirit with the family and head on down and enjoy all the fun of this festive season with Christmas lights switch-ons in West Norfolk or further afield?

Here are some of the places where you can get your lights switch-on fix:

The Christmas light switch-on in Lynn last year

1 - Lynn: Sunday, November 24

There will be family activities in town during the day, entertainment on stage in the Tuesday Market Place in the afternoon and the lights will be turned on at 5pm.

Kickstarting the festive fun, there will be children’s lantern-making as well as street entertainment and little ones can even meet Cinderella ahead of the town's panto.

Downham annual Christmas lights switch-on from a previous year

2 - Downham: Sunday, November 24

Mark this date in your calendars if you want to pop along to Downham’s annual celebration which will start the festive season.

A mix of craft and food stalls, funfair rides, stage acts and school choirs will be around the town centre for all to enjoy. The big switch-on is at 4.30pm.

Hunstanton Christmas lights switch-on. Pictured counting down to the switch-on is DJ Simon Rowe with Widow Twankey and Father Christmas

3 - Hunstanton: Sunday, December 1

A fun-filled day with live entertainment and street entertainers will be had for this town's popular switch-on.

There is something for everyone as youngsters can meet Santa in The Princess Theatre and adults can enjoy a food and drink festival with gift stalls and street entertainers. The lights will be turned on at 5pm.

Father Christmas and his elves lead the countdown to the lights switch-on in Fakenham.

4 - Fakenham: Saturday, November 30

Coming to the town is a craft fair and the big lights switch-on event for the whole family, between 10am and 5.30pm.

Children can tell Santa their wishlist at his grotto which will be inside The Crown between 1pm and 5pm for free.

Youngsters will be able to meet Santa at Swaffham Christmas lights switch-on

5 - Swaffham: Friday, November 29

The lights will be switched on at 5pm, followed by a magical lantern parade. There will also be festive entertainment on the Buttercross throughout the evening as well as a fun fair.

Santa will be making a special appearance and doing meet and greets, so bring the family for a chance to say hello. The town’s local eateries have been encouraged to stay open and offer Christmassy-themed treats for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Wisbech Christmas Lights switch-on will be jam-packed with entertainment

7 - Wisbech: Sunday, December 1

There are lots of treats lined up, as the town switches on its lights for the festive season at 5,45pm.

The event, which takes place between 3pm and 6pm, will include a free Santa’s grotto as well as polar bears, elves and fairground rides.

To bring the joys of the festive season, there will also be a snow park, Christmassy treats, a tightrope and entertainment for all ages.