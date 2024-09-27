EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn's Majestic Cinema

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham House, gardens, church, parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Friday, September 27, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Saturday, September 28, 11am, Studio 19 – Beginners Show (1), £15

Saturday, September 28, 3pm, Studio 19 – Junior Show, £18

Saturday, September 28, 7pm, Studio 19 – Inter/Senior Show, £18

Sunday, September 29, 2pm, Studio 19 – Junior Show (1), £18

Sunday, September 29, 6pm, Studio 19 – Inter/Senior Show (1), £18

Wednesday, October 2, 7.30pm, Kerry Ellis – Queen of The West End, £32-£77

Friday, October 4, 7.30pm, Walk Like a Man, £28

Corn Exchange Cinema:

The Critic (15): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Sat, 1.45pm, Sun, 1.45pm, Mon-Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri and Sat, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 2pm, 4.30pm, Mon, 11am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Tue, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

Lee (15): Fri, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat-Mon, 4.45pm, Tue-Thu, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Despicable Me 4 (U): Sat, 10.30am

Firebrand (15): Mon, 1.45pm, 7.45pm

Toddler Tuesday – Zog: Tue, 11am

Majestic Cinema:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 11.15am, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm

Dragonkeeper (PG): Fri, 5pm, Sat and Sun, 11.30am, 2pm, Mon-Thu, 5pm

Hellboy: The Crooked Man (15): Fri, 5pm, 8pm, Sat, 5pm, 7.45pm, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Lee (15): Fri, 1.45pm, Sat and sun, 4.30pm, Mon and Tue, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, Wed, 1.45pm, Thu, 1.45pm, 4.30pm

Megalopolis (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 7.15pm

Shaun of the Dead (20th Anniversary) (15): Fri, Sat, Wed, 7.45pm

Speak No Evil (2024): Fri, 2pm, Sat-Tue, 7.30pm, Wed, 4.45pm, Thu, 7.30pm

Terrifier & Terrifier 2 Double Bill (18): Fri, 7pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Friday, September 27, 7.30pm, Under The Boardwalk, £29

Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm, The Marvin Gaye Songbook, £32

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Monday, October 30, 10.30am, Hunstanton Lighthouse, paths, dunes and beach.

Wednesday, October 3, 10.30am, Sandringham North Car Park, woodland paths, flat surfaces.

Thursday, October 3, 10am, St Germans Village Hall, river bank, footpaths and lane to Wiggenhall St Peters.

Friday, October 4, 10.30am, Snettisham Ken Hill, meet at Village Hall on Old Church Road, woodland, footpaths & village streets, short incline.