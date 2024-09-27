Range of things to see and do to in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in the coming week
EXHIBITIONS
Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.
True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.
Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.
Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.
FAMILY
Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.
Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.
Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.
Sandringham: Sandringham House, gardens, church, parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.
Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.
FUNDRAISING
Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.
Downham: Discover Downham: Friday, September 27, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:
Saturday, September 28, 11am, Studio 19 – Beginners Show (1), £15
Saturday, September 28, 3pm, Studio 19 – Junior Show, £18
Saturday, September 28, 7pm, Studio 19 – Inter/Senior Show, £18
Sunday, September 29, 2pm, Studio 19 – Junior Show (1), £18
Sunday, September 29, 6pm, Studio 19 – Inter/Senior Show (1), £18
Wednesday, October 2, 7.30pm, Kerry Ellis – Queen of The West End, £32-£77
Friday, October 4, 7.30pm, Walk Like a Man, £28
Corn Exchange Cinema:
The Critic (15): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Sat, 1.45pm, Sun, 1.45pm, Mon-Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri and Sat, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 2pm, 4.30pm, Mon, 11am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Tue, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm
Lee (15): Fri, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat-Mon, 4.45pm, Tue-Thu, 4.45pm, 7.45pm
Despicable Me 4 (U): Sat, 10.30am
Firebrand (15): Mon, 1.45pm, 7.45pm
Toddler Tuesday – Zog: Tue, 11am
Majestic Cinema:
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 2.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 11.15am, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm
Dragonkeeper (PG): Fri, 5pm, Sat and Sun, 11.30am, 2pm, Mon-Thu, 5pm
Hellboy: The Crooked Man (15): Fri, 5pm, 8pm, Sat, 5pm, 7.45pm, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.45pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm
Lee (15): Fri, 1.45pm, Sat and sun, 4.30pm, Mon and Tue, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, Wed, 1.45pm, Thu, 1.45pm, 4.30pm
Megalopolis (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Sun, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, Mon-Thu, 1.45pm, 7.15pm
Shaun of the Dead (20th Anniversary) (15): Fri, Sat, Wed, 7.45pm
Speak No Evil (2024): Fri, 2pm, Sat-Tue, 7.30pm, Wed, 4.45pm, Thu, 7.30pm
Terrifier & Terrifier 2 Double Bill (18): Fri, 7pm
Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:
Friday, September 27, 7.30pm, Under The Boardwalk, £29
Saturday, September 28, 7.30pm, The Marvin Gaye Songbook, £32
WALKS AND TOURS
West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.
Monday, October 30, 10.30am, Hunstanton Lighthouse, paths, dunes and beach.
Wednesday, October 3, 10.30am, Sandringham North Car Park, woodland paths, flat surfaces.
Thursday, October 3, 10am, St Germans Village Hall, river bank, footpaths and lane to Wiggenhall St Peters.
Friday, October 4, 10.30am, Snettisham Ken Hill, meet at Village Hall on Old Church Road, woodland, footpaths & village streets, short incline.