EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Lynn Museum. Picture: Ian Burt

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, October 25, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15, 10.30am, 1.30pm, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, £14-£15

Wednesday, October 16, 7.30pm, Crown Ballet – Swan Lake, £28-£30

Thursday, October 17, 7.30pm, Musicals – Sing-A-Long, £26.50-£34.50

Thursday, October 24, 8pm, Comedy Club, £12

Corn Exchange Cinema:

Lee (15): Fri-Thu, 1.30pm

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Wed and Thu 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

The Outrun (15): Fri, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Mon and Tue, 10.30am, 4.30pm, Wed and Thu, 10.30am, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

200% Wolf (U): Sat, 10.30am

Retro Reels presents – The Fog (1980) (15): Sat, 7.30pm

Kneecap (18): Mon, 7.30pm

Toddler Tuesday – Pip and Posy: Tue, 11am

RBO: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: Tue, 7.15pm

Majestic Cinema:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri, 2pm, Sat and Sun, 11.15am, 2pm, Mon and Tues, 2pm, Wed and Thu, 1.45pm

Buffalo Kids (PG): Fri, 5pm, Sat and Sun, 11.15am, 1.45pm, Mon and Tue, 5pm, Wed, 4pm, Thu, 5pm

Joker Folie A Deux (15): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.40pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 1.45pm, 4.15pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 1.30pm, 4.15pm, 7.30pm, Mon and Tue, 1.45pm, 4.40pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 4.15pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm

Lee (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed, 2pm

Salem’s Lot (15): Fri-Tue, 7.45pm, Wed, 5pm, Thu, 2.15pm

Terrifier 3 (18): Fri, 4.50pm, 8pm, Sat, 5pm, 8pm, Sun, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Mon and Tue, 4.50pm, 8pm, Wed, 7.45pm, Thu, 5pm, 8pm

Transformers One (PG): Fri, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 11.30am, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Mon and Tue, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Thu, 2.15pm, 5pm, 7.45pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, October 12, 7.30pm, Showaddywaddy, £29

Thursday, October 17, 7.30pm, Derek Ryan Live In Concert, £32.50

Friday, October 18, 7.30pm, Nearly Elton, £27

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Friday, October 11, 10.30am, North Wootton, Nr Tesco. St Augustine's Way, woodland paths, pavements, 2 stiles that can be avoided.

Monday, October 14, 10.30am, Little Massingham, St Andrews Church, country lanes, tracks, and fields.

Wednesday, October 16, 10.30am, Hunstanton Tesco Car Park, flat even surfaces, paved, and grass.

Thursday, October 17, 10am, Beachamwell Village Hall, road, track, and paths.

Thursday, October 17, 2pm, Dersingham Library, leisurely walk and talk up to 2 miles.

Friday, October 18, 10.30am, Wolferton, woods, boardwalk and road, some steepish slopes