EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

The Discover Downham Heritage Centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, October 25, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Friday, October 18, 7.30pm, Anything For Love – The Meatloaf Story, £34.50

Saturday, October 19, 7.30pm, Sensational 60’s, £32

Wednesday, October 23, The Story of Guitar Heros, £29.50

Thursday, October 24, 8pm, Comedy Club, £12

Friday, October 25, 7.30pm, John Barrowman – Laid Bare, £30-£40

Corn Exchange Cinema:

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 10.45am, 7.45pm, Sat, 4.15pm, 7.45pm, Mon, Wed and Thu, 7.45pm

The Outrun (15): Mon, 7.30pm,

Transformers One (PG): Fri, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, Sat, 4.30pm, Mon, 2pm, 4.30pm, Tue, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm, Wed, 2pm, 4.30pm, Thu, 11am, 2pm, 4.30pm

The Wild Robot (PG): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 7.15pm, 2.30pm, Mon, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Thu, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm

RBO: Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland: Sun, 2pm

Toddler Tuesday – Superworm: Tue, 11am

Access For All: Singin in the Rain: Thu, 11am

Majestic Cinema:

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri and Mon, 4.40pm, Tue, 4.30pm, Wed and Thu, 4.40pm

Joker: Folie a Deux (15): Fri, 1.30pm, 7.15pm, Sat, 4.30pm, 7.15pm, Sun, 7pm, Mon, 1.30pm, 7.15pm, Tue, 1.30pm, Wed and Thu, 1.30pm, 7.15pm

Smile 2 (18): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 1.50pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sun, 2.10pm, 4.40pm, 7.45pm, Mon, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Wed and Thu, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Terrifier 3 (18): Fri-Thu, 7.45pm

The Wild Robot (PG): Fri, 2.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sat, 11.15am, 12pm, 2pm, 2.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 11.30am, 12pm, 2.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu, 2.30pm, 5pm, 7.30pm,

Transformers One (PG): Fri, 2.15pm, 5pm, Sat, 11.30am, 2pm, 4.45pm, Sun, 11.15am, 1.50pm, 5pm, Mon and Tue, 2.15pm, 5pm, Wed, 2.10pm, 5pm, Thu, 2.15pm, 5pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Friday, October 18, 7.30pm, Nearly Elton, £27

Saturday, October 19, 7.30pm, Cher – Strong Enough, £27

Sunday, October 20, 7.30pm, Celine – My Heart Will Go On, £27

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Monday, October 21, 10.30am, Ringstead Courtyard Farm on the left, 1 mile along Burnhaur Road, fields, tracks, and minor road, good view over the coast.

Wednesday, October 23, 10.30am, Gaywood Community Centre, foot and cycle paths, pavement, riverbank.

Thursday, October 24, 10am, Upwell St Peters Church, footpaths, lanes and roads.

Friday, October 25, 10.30am, Clenchwarton Playing Field, Hall Road, tracks and country roads.