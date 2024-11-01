EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Princess Theatre Hunstanton

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Friday, November 1, 2.30pm, Christmas Memories, £14.50

Saturday, November 2, 9am, Fleamarket, £1.50

Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm, Cheesy bingo, £17

Wednesday, November 6, 7.30pm, Whole Lotta Shakin, £27

Thursday, November 7, 8pm, Comedy Club, £12

Friday, November 8, 7.30pm, So This Is Christmas (TBTD), £30.50

Corn Exchange Cinema:

The Wild Robot (PG): Fri, 1.45pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Mon, 4.45pm, Tue, 4.30pm, Wed and Thu, 4.45pm

Venom: The Last Dance (15): Fri, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Sat, 2pm, 5pm, Mon, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, Tue, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Wed and Thu, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm

The Room Next Door (12A): Fri, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 4.45pm, Mon, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, Wed and Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 7.45pm

Dragonkeeper (PG): Sat, 11am, Sun, 1.30pm

The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: Sun, 2pm, Tue, 7pm

My Favourite Cake (12A): Mon, 7.30pm

Toddler Tuesday- Tabby Cat: Tue, 11am

Majestic Cinema:

Anora (18): Fri-Sun, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon and Tue, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 7pm, Thu, 1.30pm, 7.15pm

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri-Sun, 11.30am, 1.45pm

Buffalo Kids (PG): Fri and Sat, 11.15am

Heretic (15): Fri-Sun, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon and Tue, 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 7.45pm, Thu, 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

Smile 2 (18): Fri-Tue, 7.45pm

The Wild Robot (PG): Fri and Sat, 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5pm, Sun, 11am, 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5pm, Mon and Tue, 2.15pm, 5pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 5pm, Thu, 5pm

Transformers One (PG): Fri-Sun, 11.30am, 2.15pm

Venom: The Last Dance (15): Fri-Tue, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Wed and Thu, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Friday, November 1, 7.30pm, Diana & Lionel - Endless Love The Show, £27

Tuesday, November 5, 7.30pm, Foster & Allen – 50 Years of Hits UK Tour, £29

Monday, November 4, 7pm, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, £15.50/£13.50/£12.50

Saturday, November 9, 7.30pm, The Drifters - 2024, £31

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Thursday, November 7, 10am, Shouldham Warren, Woodland tracks.

Friday, November 1, 10.30am, Roydon Common, on right, 1km from Knights Hill, footpaths through heather heathland. 3 stiles but they can be avoided, no roads.

Wednesday, November 6, 10.30am, Sandringham North Car Park, woodland paths, flat surfaces.