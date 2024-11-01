Range of things to see and do including cinema screenings and exhibitions in King’s Lynn and West Norfolk in the coming week
EXHIBITIONS
Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.
True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.
Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.
Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.
FAMILY
Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.
Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.
Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.
Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.
Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.
FUNDRAISING
Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.
Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.
ENTERTAINMENT
Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:
Friday, November 1, 2.30pm, Christmas Memories, £14.50
Saturday, November 2, 9am, Fleamarket, £1.50
Saturday, November 2, 7.30pm, Cheesy bingo, £17
Wednesday, November 6, 7.30pm, Whole Lotta Shakin, £27
Thursday, November 7, 8pm, Comedy Club, £12
Friday, November 8, 7.30pm, So This Is Christmas (TBTD), £30.50
Corn Exchange Cinema:
The Wild Robot (PG): Fri, 1.45pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, Mon, 4.45pm, Tue, 4.30pm, Wed and Thu, 4.45pm
Venom: The Last Dance (15): Fri, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Sat, 2pm, 5pm, Mon, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, Tue, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm, Wed and Thu, 11am, 2pm, 5pm, 8pm
The Room Next Door (12A): Fri, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 4.45pm, Mon, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 7.45pm, Tue, 1.45pm, Wed and Thu, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 7.45pm
Dragonkeeper (PG): Sat, 11am, Sun, 1.30pm
The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall: Sun, 2pm, Tue, 7pm
My Favourite Cake (12A): Mon, 7.30pm
Toddler Tuesday- Tabby Cat: Tue, 11am
Majestic Cinema:
Anora (18): Fri-Sun, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon and Tue, 1.45pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.45pm, 7pm, Thu, 1.30pm, 7.15pm
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (12A): Fri-Sun, 11.30am, 1.45pm
Buffalo Kids (PG): Fri and Sat, 11.15am
Heretic (15): Fri-Sun, 5pm, 7.45pm, Mon and Tue, 2pm, 5pm, 7.45pm, Wed, 7.45pm, Thu, 2.15pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm
Smile 2 (18): Fri-Tue, 7.45pm
The Wild Robot (PG): Fri and Sat, 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5pm, Sun, 11am, 11.15am, 2.15pm, 5pm, Mon and Tue, 2.15pm, 5pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 5pm, Thu, 5pm
Transformers One (PG): Fri-Sun, 11.30am, 2.15pm
Venom: The Last Dance (15): Fri-Tue, 2pm, 4.45pm, 7.30pm, Wed and Thu, 2pm, 5pm, 7.30pm
Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:
Friday, November 1, 7.30pm, Diana & Lionel - Endless Love The Show, £27
Tuesday, November 5, 7.30pm, Foster & Allen – 50 Years of Hits UK Tour, £29
Monday, November 4, 7pm, The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall, £15.50/£13.50/£12.50
Saturday, November 9, 7.30pm, The Drifters - 2024, £31
WALKS AND TOURS
West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.
Thursday, November 7, 10am, Shouldham Warren, Woodland tracks.
Friday, November 1, 10.30am, Roydon Common, on right, 1km from Knights Hill, footpaths through heather heathland. 3 stiles but they can be avoided, no roads.
Wednesday, November 6, 10.30am, Sandringham North Car Park, woodland paths, flat surfaces.