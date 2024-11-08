EXHIBITIONS

Lynn Town Hall: Stories of Lynn: Open daily, 10am to 4.30pm, £3.95 adult, £2.95 concessions, £1.95 child, £9.80 family ticket, interactive exhibitions, learn about the history of the town.

True’s Yard Museum: Open Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-4pm (last admission at 3.30pm), admission £5/£4/£2/£8.

Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange

Lynn Museum, Market Street: Tuesday to Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm, latest exhibition is Wolf: A Celebration of Dogs, entrance to exhibition included in museum admission.

Downham Discover Downham: Thursdays-Fridays, 10am-4pm, Saturdays 10am-1pm, discover Downham’s heritage: exhibitions, events and memorabilia, interactive displays including Fenland life.

FAMILY

Docking: Ripper Hall: Wednesdays, 9am – 1pm, weekly market, cafe open.

Fakenham: Town Square: Thursdays, 8.30am to 2pm, weekly market.

Oxborough: Oxburgh Hall: Daily, hall open 11am – 3.45pm.

Sandringham: Sandringham parkland, courtyard area, and children's play area are open: Saturday, 9am, park run, free to enter.

Snettisham: Park Farm: Open daily, 10am-4pm, children’s activities, meet the animals, walking trails, tours to feed the deer.

FUNDRAISING

Wereham: Village Hall: every Wednesday, bingo night in aid of the hall, doors open 6.45pm.

Downham: Discover Downham: Downham: Friday, November 29, 9.30am-12noon, coffee morning in aid of the centre.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lynn: Corn Exchange: Theatre:

Friday, November 8, 7.30pm, So This Is Christmas (TBTD), £30.50

Tue, November 12 – Friday, 15, 7.30pm, Sat, November 16, 2.30pm, 7.30pm, The Sound of Music, £16-£18

Corn Exchange Cinema:

The Wild Robot (PG): Sat, 10am

Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm, Sat, 10.45am, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, Mon-Thu, 10.45pm, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.15pm

Juror #2 (12A): Fri, 11am, 7.30pm, Mon, 11am, Tue-Thu, 11am, 7.30pm

Small Things Like These (12A): Fri, 2pm, 5pm, Sat, 4pm, Mon-Thu, 2pm, :5pm

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story (12A):

Majestic Cinema:

Heretic (15): Fri, Mon, Wed, 7.45pm

Paddington In Peru (PG): Fri, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, Sat and Sun, 9.30am, 11am, 12pm, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm, Tue, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6.30pm, 7.30pm, Wed, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4pm, 5pm, 6.30pm, 7.30, Thu, 1.30pm, 2.30pm, 4.15pm, 5pm, 7.30pm

Piece by Piece (PG): Fri, 5.15pm, Sat, 5pm, Sun, 4.45pm, Mon-Thu, 5.15pm

Red One (12A): Fri, 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm, Sat, 2pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Sun, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, Mon-Thu 1.45pm, 4.45pm, 7.45pm

The Piano Lesson (12A): Fri, 2.15pm, Sat, 11am, Sun, 10.30am, Mon-Thu, 2.15pm

Hunstanton: Princess Theatre:

Saturday, November 9, 7.30pm, The Drifters - 2024, £31

Sunday, November 10, 7.30pm, Dazzling Diamonds: Comedy Variety Drag Show 2024, £24.50

WALKS AND TOURS

West Norfolk Walking For Health: Co-ordinator John Priddle on 07850 914086 or wnwfh.org.uk.

Friday, November 8, 2pm, St Germans, St Germans Village Hall, paths, tracks, road and river bank

Monday, November 11, 2pm, Holme Park Piece, Westgate, Holme Dunes via path and beach

Tuesday, November 12, 2pm, Hunstanton Library 12-14 Valentine Road, leisurely walk and talk up to two miles

Wednesday, November 13, 10.30am, Lynnsport at the main entrance, firm flat surfaces on established paths

Thursday, November 14, 10am, Wimbotsham Village Hall, tracks, lanes and roads