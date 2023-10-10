Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing tour in history, and for good reason.

The Rolling Stone Magazine has called it her “greatest live triumph yet” and you still have the chance to see it in case you missed out on tickets - or want to see it more than once - because the film version is showing in cinemas globally, starting this Friday.

‘Swifties’ all over the world were battling for concert tickets which were selling out at a fast rate, and cinema tickets seem to be doing the same, so you might want to act swiftly (see what we did there...).

Here’s when and where you can currently book tickets to see The Eras Tour film in the area:

Majestic Cinema, Lynn - October 13 – 15 and October 19 – 22

Alive Corn Exchange, Lynn - October 13 – November 5

Central Cinema, Fakenham - October 13 – 15

The Light Cinema, Wisbech - October 13 – November 5

The Luxe Cinema, Wisbech - October 13 – 29

Odeon, Norwich – October 13 – November 5

Vue, Norwich – October 13 – November 5

Showcase Cinema de Lux, Peterborough - October 13 – 15, 19 – 22, 26 – 29 and November 2 – 5

Kicking off in March, the Eras Tour has already performed to sold-out stadiums across the United States, before heading to South America this winter, Asia, Australasia and finally reaching the UK and Europe next summer.

The show – which consists of 44 songs from her 10 albums – features hits including Shake It Off, Love Story, 22 and Anti-Hero.

While the live show spans more than three hours, the film version’s run time is two hours and 48 minutes.