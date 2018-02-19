Hereward Show not to be missed as Norfolk band play

They are a team of proven talents from different fields. They have a unique pitch. They have someone up front called ‘Vardy.’

And they will be playing for ninety minutes in two of the region’s nationally-acclaimed festivals later this year.

The Penland Phezants are a Norfolk/Cambridgeshire folk-storytelling band and are set to play at both Bury St Edmund’s Arts Festival on Mat 23, and Ely Folk Festival on July 14.

The Phezants’ explore one of England’s most exciting stories, that post-1066 sudden death mis-match between Normans and Saxons that went into extra time after the Norman invasion.

Their 90 minute thriller is brought to life by poet Gareth Calway with crowd-stirring sing-along ballads, atmospheric harp music and all the thrills and spills of the historical decider.

The ambitious project combines storytelling, history, drama, magic, folklore and folk ballads in celebration of Hereward the Wake’s very English Resistance to the Norman conquest in the fens and forests of the East of England nearly 1000 years ago. In the Penland Phezants well-researched version there is even a final surprise blow struck at Lynn.