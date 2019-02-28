Home-grown rockers Dead Reynolds shoot video in King's Lynn

Lynn band Dead Reynolds chose the eerie basement of the Bank House in King Staithe Square to shoot the video for their latest single Pieces.

Band members Callum Waterfield (lead singer), Dom Greenwood (guitar), Ben Knowles (bass player) and Luke Green (drummer) gathered at the weekend with cameraman Sam Lance to produce a video below the restaurant, as diners above enjoyed their lunch.

“We had to stuff duvets under the doors to stop the sound going up to the restaurant,” laughed Twisted Melon promotions manager Tristan Finnis, “but really it was an incredible place to do the shoot.

“Sam wanted to experiment with the lighting and the effect was really cool in the end – it was really well done. There was water running down the walls and everything.”

The house itself dates back to the 18th century and was used by Joseph Gurney as a bank, according to The Bank’s website. There's even a dent in the floor where customers would line up to make theiwithdrawalsls.

Captain Samuel Gurney Cresswell, the Arctic explorer and one of the first men to sail the North West Passage, was born and raised in Bank House and set out on his travels from it, frequently referring to the house in his letters and diaries.

The video stills show that a blend of historic shapes and contemporary lighting make for a pleasing effect, perfect to showcase the up and-coming band.

Dead Reynolds were formerly known as Phoenix Calling. They have enjoyed considerable success since their revamp in November, which saw two Lynn-based members (Waterfield and Knowles) joining. Pieces is released in April.

They have made the rock chart and with their music video for Dust, which featured local girl Ashton, appeared on popular MTV rock channels Scuzz and Kerrang. New single Pieces will be played on BBC Radio 1 upon its release.

The band have toured the UK recently, performing at locations in Birmingham, Milton Keynes, Leicester and London, and hope to secure some gigs at festivals in the summer. When at home, they mainly perform in Cambridgeshire.

To find out more about Dead Reynolds, visit their Twitter page at https://twitter.com/dead_reynolds.