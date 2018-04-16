Hooray for RAF concert in King’s Lynn

Lynn’s Corn Exchange hosts a special RAF100 Band Concert on Wednesday to mark 100 years since the founding of the Royal Air Force.

Organised by the Lynn branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), the concert will feature the prestigious RAF College Cranwell Swing Wing Band, who have performed all over the world.

Gary Walker, secretary for the branch, said: “It is hoped that the Band Concert will raise a large sum of funds for the RAFA Welfare fund which is used to assist those in need from both the serving and retired RAF, together with their dependants.”

Tickets cost £16 and are still available from the Corn Exchange box office, call 01553 764864 or go to www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk