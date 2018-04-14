Houghton Festival is back in King’s Lynn for another run

Tickets are already sold out for this year’s Houghton Festival event following it’s hugely successful debut at Houghton Hall last year.

With plans to continue along the same innovative path, Houghton Festival is the only UK summer festival to fuse, art, music and sculpture in this way.

Creator Craig Richards said: “By presenting music, art and a promised experience in an honest and restrained way meant those four days in Norfolk last year were not only magical, they were unbelievable. The setting proved to be nothing but perfect.

“Our aim is to build on the foundations of last year’s success, but instead of growing we’re sticking to the story with minor improvements and a strong belief in the initial concept.

“Everyone who performs will be given a chance to shine and everyone who attends will be treated to the best of everything.”

Produced by the Gottwood Festival Team, the first of the 2018 line-up announcements welcomes back a swathe of the finest underground talent including rising stars and established veterans.

Ricardo Villalobos, Andrew Weatherall, Seth Troxler, Nicolas Lutz, Ben UFO, Ivan Smagghe, Roman Flügel, Joy Orbison, Magda, Sonja Moonear, Optimo, Margaret Dygas and Midland are just some of the leading DJs returning in 2018.

In the house and techno contingent, there are a huge range of artists making their Houghton debut, while the alternative sounds of Houghton are as faultless as ever with a line-up boasting Mr Scruff, Vladimir Ivkovoic, Jonny Rock and Mixmaster Morris.

Disco sets will be in the abundance from the likes of Colleen ‘Cosmo’ Murphy, Felix Dickinson and Horse Meat Disco.

Centred around a beautiful lake, set amongst thick deciduous woodland, Houghton plays home to a number of unique venues including an abandoned warehouse, subterranean bowl and a world renowned art and sculpture park.

The event runs August 9-12. More information at www.houghtonfestival.co.uk