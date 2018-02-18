Internationally acclaimed group to play St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn

Triple Grammy award nominated group, Stile Antico, are set to perform a special concert alongside King’s Lynn Festival Chorus at St Nicholas’ Chapel next month.

Grace Ng, of the Festival Chorus, said: “This is a concert that shouldn’t be missed by anyone who is fascinated by the Renaissance - the dramas of the Medici family, and The Agony and Ecstasy of Michelangelo.

“And hearing it in our beautiful St Nicholas’ Chapel with its outstanding acoustics will be like hearing it in the great cathedrals of Italy.”

Renowned for their exquisite performances of early music, Stile Antico achieve rave reviews for their concerts around the world.

Playing at the chapel on Sunday, March 18, from 7.30pm, their programme focuses on music of that great Spanish Renaissance composer Tomas Luis de Victoria who lived in the time of King Philip II.

Stile Antico will sing one of his best known masterpieces Tenabrae Responsories. Then, together with their hosts, King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, they will sing his other great masterpiece Officium Defunctorum.

Tickets cost £25 and are available from the Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864.