A choir is inviting people to join them on a ‘Voyage à Paris’ next weekend with improvisations from a well-known organist.

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, under the direction of Ben Horden, will be performing an array of French choral songs at Lynn Minster on Saturday, November 4, including Franck’s Panis Angelicus, Fauré’s Cantique de Jean Racine, and Vierne’s Messe Solennelle.

The evening, which begins at 7.30 pm, will feature organ improvisations from Martin Baker, a well-known organ recitalist, former Master of Music at Westminster Cathedral, and past president of the Royal College of Organists.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from the box office at 01553 764864. Under 16s go free.

For more information, visit kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

