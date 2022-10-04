Promising more singalong Irish songs than you can shake a pint of Guinness at, the world famous Irish tribute band ‘The Wild Murphys’ will bring their acclaimed show ‘One Night in Dublin’ to the Alive Lynn Corn Exchange Theatre on Sunday, October 9.

Enjoy one glorious night of high-energy Irish music, together with a little bit of craic, with The Wild Murphys, hailed as ‘The best Irish band to not come from Ireland’.

Join The Wild Murphys as they play a two-hour show featuring anthemic favourites from The Pogues, The Dubliners, The Fureys, Flogging Molly and a whole host of Irish artists.

One Night in Dublin at Alive King’s Lynn Corn Exchange Theatre on Sunday 9 October.

The eight-piece band is headed by lead singer Middi Murphy armed with blarney, banter and an accordion, alongside, among others, Trevor Brewis (Jimmy Nail) on drums, Tony Davis (Prelude) on keys, the BBC award-winning fiddle player Sophy Ball and Banjo player Tim Howard of the legendary Muldoon Brothers. The Northeast based, award-winning musicians, have played all over the world and their St Patrick’s Day lockdown on-line special was watched by more than 750,000 across the globe.

In their own inimitable style, they’ll be putting their lively spin on Irish classics including Galway Girl, Tell Me Ma, The Irish Rover, Brown Eyed Girl, Seven Drunken Nights and Whiskey in the Jar, as well as some brand-new material never played before in front of a live audience.

Let One Night in Dublin come to you – kick back, sing along and imagine yourself back in Emerald Isle as Middi and his band entertain you all night long - “Ah, go on, go on, go on!”

• Alive King’s Lynn Corn Exchange theatre, Sunday, October 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets: £24 from www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk

More details from www.onenightindublin.com