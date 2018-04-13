Join Chorus in an Oliver! sing-along in King’s Lynn

The rafters of St Nicholas’ Chapel will ring out when singers of all ages gather for a workshop of Oliver! this Sunday.

Organised by King’s Lynn Festival Chorus, songs from the classic family musical will be conducted by the Come and Sing Company, made up of professional singers and instrumentalists.

A spokesman for the Chorus said: “Although a good number of people have signed up for this workshop, this is one event where it’s the more the merrier. Those presently undecided can still arrive at St Nicholas at 12.30pm on Sunday to take part in the workshop. Or they can even turn up at 4.30pm for a free concert reprise of the afternoon’s efforts by the attendees.”

The workshop costs £10 per adult, and is free for under 18s. Doors open at 12.30pm and the workshop begins at 1pm.

Further details at www.kingslynnfestivalchorus.co.uk