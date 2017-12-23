King’s Lynn books Librarian Theatre return visit

The worlds of books and performance arts clash as Librarian Theatre returns to Lynn Library on Wednesday, January 31, 6.45pm for 7pm.

Librarian Theatre works alongside the library sector to deliver accessible, affordable, high quality theatre to local communities, whilst promoting public library services and literacy.

Following on from their highly successful productions of Hamlet and A Christmas Carol, the Theatre returns with a new production. Alice in the Cuckoo’s Nest re-imagines Lewis Carroll’s classic story in the setting of a modern day mental institution.

Although the show is family friendly, it is a far cry from the innocent adventure portrayed by Walt Disney’s 1951 film version.

“We’re not shying away from the darker sides of the subject matter,” said one of the Theatre’s founders, Tom Cuthbertson, “but nor will there be overly explicit content which would exclude younger audience members.

“Hopefully audiences of all ages will take something away from it, and it will help fuel important conversations about mental health.”

Notable figures such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry have been speaking out about their experiences and the importance of an open attitude to discussions about the subject of mental health.

Alan Bennett, the award-winning writer behind such iconic works as The History Boys, Talking Heads, Habeas Corpus, and more recently The Lady in the Van, has lent his weight behind the initiative as patron.

Bennett, who has long been a vocal advocate for library services, said: “Good luck to Librarian Theatre.”

Aged 83, the notoriously reclusive dramatist and author rarely agrees to patronise projects, but was happy to lend his name “in the hope that it will help this admirable work.”

Tickets are now on sale at Lynn Library and at www.librariantheatre.com .

Tickets are £10 payable in advance.

Concessions rate of £5 is available for under-16s, students, Equity and BECTU members and those who are registered disabled.

Contact the library on 01553 761393 to book.