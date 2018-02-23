King’s Lynn exhibition brings colour to the town

A new exhibition will delight art-lovers with quirky humour and a dash of colour at Greyfriars Art Space from tomorrow.

A Chattering Melange, the new exhibit by artist Tony Bellars, will run until March 10 at the gallery in St James’ Street, Lynn.

This exhibition of a mixture of subjects displayed thematically, is Tony’s third show at the venue.

With new works and a few favourites, the show should delight everyone with its quirky humour and colourful pallet.

Join Tony at the opening of his show tomorrow at noon. The exhibition is open daily except Sundays, from 10-4pm.