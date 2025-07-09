A new exhibition opens at a town gallery as part of festival events.

Revelations - Four Centuries of Museum Exhibitions, opens tomorrow, July 10, at Chequer House Gallery in King Street as part of King’s Lynn Festival events.

Created and curated by Dr Robert Anderson, the exhibition will be open to the public until Sunday, July 27 and is free to attend

The Great Exhibition, 1851. Pictures: Chequer House Gallery

A spokesperson from Chequer House Gallery said: “Revelation offers a brief but intriguing overview of an important aspect of our cultural life.

“In the 19th Century, many exhibitions provided information on industry and manufacturing processes, while art galleries allowed the public to see works which previously were only in private collections.

“In recent times, the subject matter has proliferated, with strong emphasis on education”.

Bethnal Green Museum, 1873

See the exhibition from Monday-Sunday, 10am-5pm.