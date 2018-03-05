King’s Lynn Players show to support hospice

The King’s Lynn Players will be fundraising at their performances of children’s classic, The Secret Garden, later this month.

Supporting The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, the show will be performed at Lynn’s Arts Centre from March 22-24.

Chris Fox, Chairman of The Kings Lynn Players said “We are delighted to be supporting the hospice by collecting money after each performance of The Secret Garden.

“The idea of the gardens at the hospice benefiting patients fitted well with the story of the play where Mary wheels her friend Colin into the Secret Garden to recuperate.”

He added “Many of the rooms at the Hospice allow for the patients beds to be taken out onto a patio area overlooking Woodland and gardens. They have a patients garden with raised beds, greenhouse and even a pond area too”

The show follows 2017’s sell out and critically acclaimed production of Goodnight Mister Tom.

Evening performances will start from 7.30pm, and there will be a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets cost £10 and are available at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk or 01553 764864.