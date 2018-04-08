King’s Lynn youth project will boost fresh talent

King’s Lynn Festival Chorus are encouraging younger singers to get involved free-of-charge through the Muriel Brindle Youth Project.

A founding member of the Festival Chorus, Muriel was an active member until the very end of her life, she was always encouraging young talent and helping to develop it.

Now the Youth Project will help younger singers to benefit from the experience of singing with one of the best mainstream choral groups in Norfolk, benefitting from free subscription and music hire.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend a ‘Come and Sing....Oliver’ day on Sunda, April 15, at St Nicholas’ Chapel.

This is an opportunity to meet members of the chorus, professional singers and music director Tom Appleton.

For further information about the Festival Chorus and how to join, visit their website www.kingslynnfestivalchorus.co.uk