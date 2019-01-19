King's Lynn animator creates home-made film series

Lynn animator Ian Harding is close to completing the latest episode of his home-made Zey The Mouse series.

This will be the sixth episode and is called The New Friend.

Ian told the Lynn News that it has been hard work but rewarding as Zey heads in a more streetwise direction.

He said: “The last three months I have been building the film set, a skateboarding park, next to a flyover, and some tower block flats, with an abandoned factory which is in decay.

“There are also two skateboarding ramps: a big ramp and a small one.

“Lots of the decoration is covered in graffiti, that I carefully hand illustrated and coloured, while the rest of the set is made from wood, card, paper, wire mesh, and spray painted.

Zey The Mouse, The New Friend

“The episode is quite streetwise. The story is based on Zey and Peter Parrot going out and buying two skateboards with their pocket money, and coming across Malek Mouse, who is down at the skatepark with his boom box on while doing tricks on his board.

“Zey and Peter get invited to join in and Malek Mouse teaches them some good moves, but Zey and Peter get into an argument about who is best.”

Ian said that as usual he has had a lot of support from friends and family to get the film made.

“There was a lot of team work and help in this new episode,” he added.

“Jonathan Smith scripted the story, I do Zey’s voice and Peter Parrot and Malek Mouse will be voiced by Ross Patterson.

“It’s nine years this year since I first started making films. It’s been a great journey; viewers old and new continue to watch and support with great words, and appreciation.

New sets for Zey the Mouse animated films

“I’m very happy that this world I have created reaches out to people and that they get enjoyment from watching.

“Fans said that the last episode, Who’s Playing The Game, was the best yet/favourite episode.

“Last year in the summer myself and some of the team enjoyed putting on Zey The Mouse at the Norwich Puppet Theatre, where most of the film sets from past episodes and characters were on show, with an everyday workshop for young children to come and make their own models and characters.

“It was great to give a chance for those to come and see what’s involved in making stop-motion animation.”

The new film should be ready by May/June time and will be four minutes long and available to watch on multiple online platforms.