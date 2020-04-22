King's Lynn EACH Bubble Rush postponed until 2021

Lynn's Bubble Rush will not be taking place this year with a date already being confirmed for 2021.

The third annual event, raising funds for East Anglia's Children's Hospices, had been scheduled for next month.

However, organisers have had to cancel the 2020 event in The Walks due to the coronavirus.

The EACH Bubble Rush will return to King's Lynn in May 2021

The date for next year's event has been announced as May 23.

The course features four Bubble Stations along the 2.5k route with participants having the option of completing one lap or doubling up for a 5km challenge.

A spokesperson for Bubble Rush said: "The Covid-19 outbreak has had a major impact on the Bubble Rush events calendar, and on the charities supported by the fun run events.

"Our priority has to be to follow the Government guidance for the safety of all of us."

For more information on the May 2021 event, and for tickets, visit https://www.each.org.uk/get-involved/events-diary/details/king's-lynn-bubble-rush-2021