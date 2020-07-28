Home   Whats On   Article

King's Lynn homeless charity to be supported through Bishop's Garden event in Norwich

By Ben Hardy
Published: 09:54, 28 July 2020
 Updated: 09:55, 28 July 2020

An outdoors event will take place in the Norwich Bishop's Garden this weekend in order to raise funds for a Lynn homeless charity.

Lynn's Winter Night Shelter will be hosting the event in the four acre 900-year-old garden this Sunday (August 2) from 11am to 4.30pm.

As well as being able to explore the gardens, visitors will be able to enjoy a plant stall, floristry, wildflower labyrinth, and book sale.

