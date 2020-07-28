King's Lynn homeless charity to be supported through Bishop's Garden event in Norwich

An outdoors event will take place in the Norwich Bishop's Garden this weekend in order to raise funds for a Lynn homeless charity.

Lynn's Winter Night Shelter will be hosting the event in the four acre 900-year-old garden this Sunday (August 2) from 11am to 4.30pm.

As well as being able to explore the gardens, visitors will be able to enjoy a plant stall, floristry, wildflower labyrinth, and book sale.