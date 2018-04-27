Last heat for Battle of the Bands as finals get closer

Six bands raged into battle and gave their best at Hunstanton’s Bandstand for the two remaining places in the Stripped Back Battle of the Bands on Sunday.

Taking the final two slots were Decades, who actually played the same event in last year’s competition, and Max Bianco, who gave a very Bob Dylan-esque performance with well written songs and a flawless guitar technique.

This weekend, the battle continues at The Wildfowler on Gayton Road, in the final heat of this year’s Battle of the Bands.

Organiser Triston Finnis said: “This venue have had great success with their acts in the past hosting the heat of 2016 winners Finding Ana and 2017 Runners Up The Wise Naive. This is always a raucous heat with a brilliant party atmosphere, one not to be missed.

“The winner of this one will join The Killing Culture, Oscar Corney, Schrodingers Strings, The Visitors, Dishy Tangent, Gentlemen, Ghosts Of Men, Powderhead, Sabertooth Timmy as well as our judges and Twisted Melon wildcards.”

He added: “These acts will all be showcased on KLFM’s Loaded Radio Show on Thursday, May 3, at 8pm before voting opens for you to help get your favourite act performing at Festival Too.

“These scores will then be added to the judges score in the two live semi-finals on May 5-6 at The Eagle and Downham Market Club before three acts from each semi-final make it through to the grand final at the Dukes Head Hotel on Sunday, May 27.”

First up are Lemondaze, an 80’s inspired four-piece indie act from Cambridge, swiftly followed by foot-tapping folk rock band, Flashback Photograph, who also hail from Cambridgeshire and have played festivals including Bestival, Camp Bestival, Strawberry Fair and Festival Too.

New Fears, a two-piece band from Essex, combine modern Alternative Rock and soft 80’s Synth Wave, putting a fresh spin on the retro sounds of the past. Echo Chamber are a four-piece party, rock, country cover band, who play a variety of music ranging from the 60’s to today.