Learn the art of bouquet making in King’s Lynn

St Nicholas’ Chapel will host a series of floral workshops starting this March, following the success of their Christmas wreaths workshop last year.

Debs Florist will host the sessions, starting on Friday, March 2, guiding the group through the art of bouquet making, using seasonal flowers to create a beautiful hand tie.

Organisers said: “Come along with your mum or daughter for an early Mother’s Day treat, or simply keep the bouquet for yourself!

“All you need to bring is a good pair of scissors, all other equipment and materials will be provided.”

Later sessions will make spring baskets, buttonholes, Christmas wreaths, garlands and centrepieces.

The workshop costs £10 per bouquet and this includes tea and cake, with two sessions to choose from at 10.30am to 1pm or 2-4.30pm.

Places are limited so booking is essential, call Holly on 01553 774471 or email kingslynn@thecct.org.uk