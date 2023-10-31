An orchestra has announced its first concert of the season and is giving away a limited amount of free tickets to under-18s.

Norfolk Symphony Orchestra will be at the Corn Exchange in Lynn this Sunday for the first of its five concerts of the 2023/24 season.

The event, starting at 3.30pm, is called ‘Life In Pieces’ and features Berlioz’s ‘Symphonie Fantastique’ as its main work.

The event will be held at the Corn Exchange in Lynn (Picture: NSO)

As it has done before, the orchestra will be giving away 100 free tickets to under-18s throughout this season.

When talking about Berlioz’s piece, director Steve Bingham said: “It was the piece that put ‘programme music’ on the map: instrumental music that had a clear storyline. Many at the time thought it a flawed compositional technique, but it has stayed the course and is a favourite with audiences - highly-charged, exciting, and by turns manic, triumphant, melancholy and raucous. An emotional rollercoaster of a piece.”

To buy tickets or find out about the free tickets offer, you can contact the box office at 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

