Lionel Richie set to play Holkham Hall

Fans will be Dancing on the Ceiling at the news that international superstar Lionel Richie is set to play Holkham Hall this summer.

Making his long-awaited return to the UK, the crooner will be visiting iconic venues across the country as part of is summer tour and is due to play Holkham on Sunday, June 24.

Lionel said: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before.

“The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

The singer will be bringing the party atmosphere when he performs hits spanning decades from his much-loved repertoire all the way from the Commodores to the present day.

Fans will be in their element with timeless classics such as Lady, Truly, Dancing on the Ceiling, Hello and All Night Long.

The tour will be Lionel’s first UK shows since over 200,000 fans gathered at the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2015 to watch him perform, proving the biggest crowd of the weekend.

This was followed up by his hugely-popular All the Hits tour which saw him perform three nights at London’s O2 Arena before his album, The Definitive Collection, topped the charts and gave him his first UK number 1 in 23 years.

This summer’s open-air concert will be set against the spectacular backdrop of the Palladian-style hall and fans will be able to enjoy their picnics in the South Park, or have the bespoke Hospitality Package for an evening of pure entertainment.

Tickets are on sale today from 10am with three tiers available, they cost £75 for the main arena, £125 for the limited reserved seating at the front of the stage, or £275 + VAT for the Official Hospitality Package Experience.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, AXS, Gigantic and AltTickets. There are no tickets available from the Holkham Estate.