Literary talent flocks to King’s Lynn festival

Tickets are still available for the King’s Lynn Fiction Festival this weekend, which will see the launch of Rachel Hore’s new book.

Taking place from March 16-18 at Lynn’s Town Hall, the event will see lots of familiar faces, plus three writers who are completely new to the event - John Lucas, Mark Illis and Peter Benson.

Festival chairman Tony Ellis said: “All three have produced outstanding books and I am greatly looking forward to seeing them and all the other writers. We are priviledged to launch Rachel’s new book, which I believe may be her best yet.

The full programme of events is available at www.lynnlitfests.com and tickets are can be booked by calling 01553 691661.