Love is in the air at fundraising night in Heacham

Romantics across West Norfolk will be able to woo their loved ones while supporting a good cause at a Valentine’s Dance in Heacham.

The event, which is supporting the Friends of Hunstanton Library and WNDiS (West Norfolk Disability information Service), will be held at Heacham Public Hall on February 17.

Organiser Sandy Thorpe said: “We’ve got live music from the 80’s and 90’s and a liscensed bar, it’s a guaranteed night of fun.

“We’re also running a special offer on tickets with two available for £15 if you want to bring a date.”

Individual tickets cost £8.50 and these will be available on the door from 7pm, with the event running until 11pm. They are also available from Sandy on 07704 803983.