A production of a popular Disney classic has come to town with a number of performances set to delight audiences this week.

King’s Lynn Operatic and Dramatic Society’s (KLODS) production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ is due to get under way tonight at St George’s Guildhall in Lynn.

The show, which also runs tomorrow, Friday and Saturday, is KLODS’ first to use an LED backdrop to make the theatre experience even more magical in the medieval Guildhall.

A production of The Little Mermaid is at town theatre

With the famous songs and a fully animated backdrop timed with the Disney-supplied orchestral music, the show is guaranteed to offer a wow factor for audiences of all ages.

This fishy fable promises to capture your heart with irresistible songs including the classics Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, and Part of Your World.

David Nash, KLODS chair, said: “The installation of this screen, covering the back of the stage, is totally animated, so the expectations of children and families will not be disappointed in us matching up to many West End shows in production values, but here in Lynn.”

Supported by Lynn News’ sister paper Your Local Paper and Radio West Norfolk, KLODS is hoping to bring fantasy and romance to Lynn and believes that there is no better way to do it than a Disney version of one of the most famous love stories of all time.

Tickets are available from Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange box office on 01553 764864 priced at £16 per ticket.

The shows are taking place at the following dates and times:

- Wednesday, April 10 at 6.30pm

- Thursday, April 11 at 6.30pm

- Friday, April 12 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

- Saturday, April 13 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm