Mashup challenge for aspiring filmmakers

The University of East Anglia is calling on aspiring filmmakers to enter a unique competition by creating a short “mashup” film from the archives.

Submissions are now open for the UEA’s East Anglian Film Archive’s (EAFA) annual Mashup Filmmaking Competition, a one-of-a-kind event now in its fourth year, giving entrants the opportunity to repurpose unique EAFA archive material.

Mellissa Beeken, who works at EAFA, said: “The competition is becoming increasingly popular amongst filmmakers who recognise that archive film is a unique source material to work with. As well as new material, each year brings a new theme.

“This year’s theme is transformation- we like to keep the theme open-ended, giving filmmakers free reign to interpret as they wish.”

Every year, the EAFA provides a specially curated package of footage taken from the many thousands of hours held by the archive documenting life across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

The competition package for 2018 is made up of footage from home movies, amateur films, local life, advertisements and industry films.

Clare Ellis, also from EAFA, said: “Submissions won’t be judged on production values alone, what we’re looking for is creativity, imagination, and overall how the filmmaker chooses to interact with the archive film.”

The competition brief is to make a short film between one and five minutes duration which uses at least 50 per cent EAFA archive material. Entrants can combine the archive films with material they have shot themselves, or use audio-visual material sourced from elsewhere.

Dr Tim Snelson, EAFA director, said: “Anyone with an idea, a digital camera or smartphone and a few hours can create something unique, to encourage a new way for us to look at the original footage.”

Filmmakers have until September 3, 12pm to submit their entries. Visit www.eafa.org.uk/highlights/44-mash-up-competition