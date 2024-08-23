The Norfolk Lieutenancy is keen to support local charities, particularly those that are currently struggling to attract volunteers.

As an initiative, Norfolk Lieutenancy felt that if such charities could be given exposure to a large number of people, they would have the opportunity to attract newcomers to help them with their work.

Lynn Minster has offered space within the building on Heritage Sunday, September 8, when it is expected to welcome more than 1,200 visitors.

The Minster in Lynn is holding an event for Heritage Day

The Minster will be open from 11.30am until 4pm and the following charities are scheduled to have stalls with information about volunteering:

- Norfolk Blood Bikes

- Norfolk Hospice Tapping House

- The Purfleet Trust

- 42f Lynn Air Cadets

- Queen Elizabeth Hospital

- Lynn Minster

- Lynn Night Shelter

There are still stalls available and if any charities are interested in booking a stall or for more information, contact Kelly Bowen at Lynn Minster by emailing office@stmargaretskingslynn.org.uk or calling 01553 767555.

There is no charge and tables can be provided, the stalls must be staffed throughout the day and have information available for people interested in volunteering.