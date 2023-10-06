Home   Whats On   Article

Subscribe Now

Model railway day taking place at King’s Lynn London Road Methodist Church

By Molly Nicholas
-
Molly.Nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 06:00, 06 October 2023

If you are a train enthusiast, then this event taking place in Lynn later this month might interest you.

A model railway day is being held at London Road Methodist Church on Saturday, October 14.

On the day there will be a coffee morning from 10am-noon and the exhibition will be open 10am-3.30pm and entry is £3 each.

A model railway day is taking place
A model railway day is taking place

There will be refreshments available.

For more information contact 01553 631820.

Kings Lynn What's On News Molly Nicholas
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE