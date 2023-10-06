If you are a train enthusiast, then this event taking place in Lynn later this month might interest you.

A model railway day is being held at London Road Methodist Church on Saturday, October 14.

On the day there will be a coffee morning from 10am-noon and the exhibition will be open 10am-3.30pm and entry is £3 each.

A model railway day is taking place

There will be refreshments available.

For more information contact 01553 631820.