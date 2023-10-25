A Motown show is being put on next month to raise money for two good causes.

The Diamond Motown Show will be performing for an afternoon at the Upwell Royal British Legion on Sunday, November 12 for Remembrance Day.

The afternoon will raise money for both the Poppy Appeal and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital respiratory unit.

Gerry Ryan will be performing his Diamond Motown Show in Upwell

It will start at 2pm and guests are advised to arrive in good time to get seated.