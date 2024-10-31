Visitors can explore a town museum for free on certain days over the next few months – so if you are looking for something to do without spending much, this could be ideal.

True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum in Lynn is allowing its visitors free access on Wednesdays and Saturdays this winter thanks to the West Norfolk Lives Fund managed by Norfolk Community Foundation.

There is so much to see, with the historic fisherfolk cottages and Victorian Smokehouse, as well as a relaxing Georgian tearoom with Fairtrade tea and coffee and cakes supplied by Smiths the Bakers.

Particularly popular are the teacakes – a toasty treat to enjoy in chilly weather.

The museum is a socially driven tourist attraction, community hub and education centre located on the corner of North Street and St Ann’s Street.

The premises has wheelchair access throughout with lift access to the first-floor research centre.

There is also a new exhibition titled ‘King’s Lynn Underground’ showcasing some of the “incredible” local archaeological finds.

Lindsey Bavin, museum curator, said: “This would not have been possible without funding from Norfolk Community Foundation’s West Norfolk Lives Fund.

“It is something we have wanted to offer for years but as an independent museum, we rely upon visitor income to stay open.”

Free admission on Wednesdays and Saturdays will run up until March 31.

The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm with the last admission at 3.30pm.

Normal admission charge is £5 for adults, £4 per concession and £2 for children and under fives are free.