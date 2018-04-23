Museum to open new Nelson exhibit in King’s Lynn

A new exhibition is set to open at True’s Yard Museum in Lynn, taking a closer look at the life and times of vice admiral Horatio Nelson.

Nelson’s Men will look at Lynn’s men who served under the vice admiral, the war ships built here that served in the great battles and the controversial Press Gangs who terrorised the town during the Napoleonic Wars.

This exhibition will also look to Nelson’s family connections and the influences on the “Norfolk Man”.

Museum manager Lindsey Bavin said: “The Napoleonic War left a mark on Lynn as it did all over the country. However this exhibition does not focus on those in the foreground of history but those in the back.

“The purpose of this exhibition is to celebrate and educate on the contribution of the people of Lynn in the Napoleonic War.

The exhibition will begin on May 4, running until June 30. For more information, call 01553 770479, or email info@truesyard.co.uk