A quiz night is being held this week on the topic of music to raise money for a good cause.

The Purfleet Trust is hosting the event at Lynn’s Ferry Lane Social Club on Friday, September 6.

Paul Thompson will host the music quiz with pictures and clips, ranging “from ridiculously easy to a touch more challenging”.

Ferry Lane Social Club can be found down Ferry Lane in King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

The quiz can have teams of up to six people and costs £5 per person.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.

Booking is essential so to register your attendance email Paul on dersinghampaul@gmail.com