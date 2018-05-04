Festival Too is off with a bang in its 33rd year

The 33rd Festival Too kicks off on Saturday, June 30, with street entertainment in Lynn town centre during the day and an evening extravaganza on King’s Staithe Square.

The evening will be compered by Emily Blake, Miss International Curve 2017-18.

It starts from 8pm with food stalls, children’s rides and plenty of music before culminating with the Festival Too Firework display launching from the West Lynn side of the Great Ouse at 10.30pm.

Alan Taylor, Festival Too chairman, said: “We are delighted to launch three weekends of great live music and entertainment right here in the heart of King’s Lynn.

“Each year, as a committee we have to raise in excess of £85,000 to put on Festival Too.

“This is no mean feat, Festival Too simply wouldn’t happen without the people who provide sponsorship, donations, run fundraising events and contribute to the bucket collections during the festival itself.

“Every single penny raised goes directly back into making Festival Too the well-loved free event it has become for 33 years.

“This year will see the best of local bands performing live alongside some very well-established names and some rapidly rising artists.

“As ever, there is something for everyone, appealing regardless of age.”

On Sunday, July 1, the action stays on King’s Staithe with an afternoon of Americana, roots and country with performers including Sam Coe & The Long Shadows whose debut album Full Moon was released in March 2018 to critical acclaim.

Also performing are three-part harmony trio Rosalie’s Lover, alongside slice of Americana, Morganway, featuring twin brothers Callum and Kieran Morgan.

Billy Bubba King and Sara, plus Country stalwarts Merv and Maria and Nicky Jones, complete the line-up.

Stand by for further big announcements over the coming two weeks as the acts filling the main stages on the second and final weekends are unveiled to the public.