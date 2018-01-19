Festival Too prize for King’s Lynn Battle Of The Bands

The Twisted Melon Battle Of the Bands is back for its eighth year and is set to be its best-ever.

It’s a non-profit event put on purely to promote unsigned acts and get them performing packed events and ultimately radio airplay and a performance at Festival Too, Europe’s biggest unticketed free festival, as well as a number of other great festivals across Norfolk, Cambs and Lincs.

Schrodingers Strings. Mick Rees Photography

An acoustic competition will also run alongside the main band event for solo and duo acts.

Heats consisting of four acts will run from January to April with each performing a 30-minute set. The winning act progresses to the semi-finals and receives airplay on KL.FM.

The semis are split across two live shows as well as the regular KL.FM Semi-Final Show. Two acts then progress from each semi plus the best third place act to give a five-band final.

Finally, the winners perform the main stage on the final night of this summer’s Festival Too with slots for the runner-up as well as the solo/duo winner. An amazing prize package for the winners includes recording time, band merch, photo shoot, a professional consultation package and live sessions on KL.FM.

Pretty Ace.

If you’d like to enter, head over to www.twistedmelonpromotions.co.uk and click on Battle Of The Bands. Please state if you have any under-18 band members to include you in a heat at an all-age venue.

The first heat of the year heads to The Eagle in Norfolk Street, Lynn tomorrow (Saturday), 7.30pm, and is free entry.

The acts are: Bloodgate Hill, who recorded a 13 track original album last March/April; Pretty Ace, a pop rock band consisting of the four Frusher sisters from Emneth; Schrodingers Strings, a harp-based acoustic rock trio from Lynn who perform over 20 original pieces as well as classics; and The Visitors, who having recently launched their debut self-titled album, are an explosive five-piece female fronted pop punk band.

This quartet will perform to the judging panel.

The Visitors

One act will then progress to the semi-finals.

More info on the acts……

BLOODGATE HILL

The band Bloodgate Hill formed in its current line up in 2015, and recorded 13 track original album last March/April.

Line up includes Bloomers on vocals, Toby Crafer on lead guitar, Steve Plane on lead guitar, Alan Rockley on bass guitar and Dave Wakefield on drums. More info on Bloodgate Hill official on Facebook.

PRETTY ACE

A pop rock band consisting of four sisters from Emneth. Martine Frusher (lead guitar & vocals), Tyeshia Frusher (lead vocalist & guitar), Montana Frusher (bass guitar & vocals), Ceira Frusher (drums & vocals). Recently released their ‘Here and now’ EP and ‘Alright Mama’ music video. Have played in places such as the Cambridge Junction.

SCHRODINGERS STRINGS

Schrödinger’s Strings are a harp-based acoustic rock trio from Lynn, perform over 20 original pieces as well as classics from Pink Floyd, Stereophonics and Chris Isaak to Foo Fighters. Yep, you heard that correctly − Foo Fighters on harps!

THE VISITORS

The Visitors, having recently launched their debut self-titled album, are an explosive five-piece female fronted pop punk band. Lily-Ann Reeve on vocals, Simon Richardson on guitar, Lou Seventh on guitar, Nathaniel Laker on bass, Connor Hirsh on drums.